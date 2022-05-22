Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Crosses $800M Worldwide At Box Office

Another weekend is in the books when it comes to the box office and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness holds the top spot as it adds another $31.6 million to its take. That brings it to $342 million on the domestic side and the overseas is at $461 million to bring it to $803 million – once again all without China and Russia and with a good number of people (like myself) still not going back to the theater.

The film is doing good numbers in Korea by all accounts with just about $46 million there so far – though it was beaten out this weekend there by The Round-up which had a big five-day opening of $29 million.

In regards to new movies, Downton Abbey: A New Era did $16 million overall for the weekend with it pretty frontloaded this weekend. Men showed up in 2,212 locations with a $3.2 million take while the other A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once had $3.1 million in 1,576 screens to bring it to $52 million, which is the best the distributor has had.

The Bad Guys are taking care of the kids market right now with another $6.1 million but it also got a Chinese release where it added another $25.5 million internationally.

Coming up next week that’s going wide are a couple of films that are certainly different. Paramount is offering Top Gun: Maverick while 20th Century Studios is going animated with The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Both have about two weeks to find their audience until Jurassic World Dominion arrives on June 8th, 2022.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney $31,600,000 4,534 $6,970 $342,080,485 38.6% 2 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features $16,020,000 3,820 $4,194 $16,020,000 27.2% 3 Bad Guys, The Universal $6,100,000 3,705 $1,646 $74,365,375 5.8% 4 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $3,940,000 2,943 $1,339 $181,001,886 5.7% 5 Men A24 $3,293,030 2,212 $1,489 $3,293,030 4.8% 6 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $3,135,928 1,576 $1,990 $52,263,484 4.4% 7 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. $1,905,000 1,923 $991 $93,066,161 3.8% 8 Firestarter Universal $1,900,000 3,413 $557 $6,959,900 3.4% 9 Lost City, The Paramount $1,500,000 1,396 $1,074 $99,267,023 2.8% 10 Northman, The Focus Features $1,020,000 1,263 $808 $33,041,330 1.1% 11 Family Camp Roadside Attractions $911,570 1,061 $859 $2,749,774 0.4% 12 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Moviegoers Entertainment Ltd $805,000 242 $3,326 $805,000 0.3%

