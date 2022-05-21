Spoil Sports: The Owl House, Season 2, Episode 20, “Clouds on the Horizon”

Official plot summary: “Everyone on the Isles prepares to celebrate the Day of Unity.”



Well, we’ve come to it at last: the penultimate episode of the show’s second, which will also more likely than not be part of a two-parter. The season finale of the first season of The Owl House remains its most intense adventure to date, so who knows if they’re going to try top that (well, okay, they are going to try to top that, aren’t they?). Also Amity’s parents apparently play a major role in this outside, and if that means Amity’s mom dying violently, it will officially become my new favorite episode by default (what’s that? Something that dark won’t happen in a Disney cartoon? Well, I can dream).



But let’s not write off the possibility of Hunter finding time for another love interest. There seems to be an infuriatingly low amount of people who ship Hunter with Eda. Why not? Haven’t you guys ever seen Harold & Maude? Or maybe we could see him form a strong relationship with King. Really, the possibilities or endless.



Or hey, the episode could just be about Luz and Eda trying to find clouds or something…

Happy spoiling, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...