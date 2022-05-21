Spoil Sports: Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

The live-action Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is now on Disney+, and people really seem to be enjoying it a lot. So use this as a place to talk about all of those hidden (and not-so-hidden) cameos, or maybe show some love for Ugly Sonic. As for myself, I hope to finally be able to watch the film tonight (buffering permitting).



Happy spoiling, y’all! And were YOU always more of an Alvin & the Chipmunks kind of guy growing up? Discuss!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...