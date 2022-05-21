30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 21: The Music

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Daa Daa dadadaDaaa Daa

If there’s one thing you can count on Star Wars delivering even in the most hotly debated of entries, it’s good music. Chiefly at the hands of John Williams, the Star Wars saga boasts some unforgettable tracks, as intrinsically linked to the franchise as anything else. Today, we want to know what your all-time favorite piece of Star Wars music is, as well as your favorite deployment of said music?

Bonus prompt: What scene or moment is elevated the most by its music? What needed BETTER music?

