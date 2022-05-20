The Rolling Stones Song Tournament Round 3

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Let’s Spend the Night Together” (47) vs. “Sweet Virginia” (18)

Match 2: “Sympathy for the Devil” (67) vs. “Play with Fire” (8)

Match 3: “Ruby Tuesday” (44) vs. “Street Fighting Man” (32)

Match 4: “Miss You” (47) vs. “Rocks Off” (17)

Match 5: “Shattered” (37) vs. “Dead Flowers” (28)

Match 6: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (68) vs. “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)” (8)

Match 7: “Honky Tonk Women” (50) vs. “Let It Bleed” (19)

Match 8: “19th Nervous Breakdown” (48) vs. “Shine a Light” (15)

Match 9: “Beast of Burden” (41) vs. “Start Me Up” (30)

Match 10: “Gimme Shelter” (63) vs. “Tumbling Dice” (11)

Match 11: “She’s a Rainbow” (42) vs. “Time Is on My Side” (32)

Match 12: “Paint It Black” (70) vs. “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” (10)

Match 13: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (64) vs. “Loving Cup” (12)

Match 14: “Wild Horses” (63) vs. “When the Whip Comes Down” (7)

Match 15: “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (65) vs. “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” (7)

Match 16: “Get Off of My Cloud” (60) vs. “Emotional Rescue” (9)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Shattered“ (37) against “Dead Flowers” (28).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Street Fighting Man” (32) and “Time Is on My Side” (32) against “Ruby Tuesday” (44) and “She’s a Rainbow” (42) respectively

Biggest beatdowns – “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (68) and “Paint It Black” (70) beat “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)” (8) and “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” (10) respectively by a whopping 60 votes.

Voting end 22 May, 10 PM EDT

