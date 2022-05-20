Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 20

Introducing today’s contestants:

Toni, a postdoc, had a long-distance relationship after meeting his wife in grad school;

Li-Mae, a law student, was inspired to go to law school by Ken; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, might have taken a picture with President Obama and is hoping for a free sandwich. Ryan is a five-day champ with winnings of $105,801.

Jeopardy!

ST. PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL // SOUTH AMERICAN CITIES // WHAT COLLEGE // THAT’S IN ADMISSIBLE! (Responses are made up of letters in the word “admissible”) // THE FARMER // ADELE

DD1 – $600 – SOUTH AMERICAN CITIES – La Plata & Mar del Plata are cities in this country (Toni lost $1,600 on a true Daily Double.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $4,200, Li-Mae $5,200, Toni $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY PAINTINGS // THEIR LAST NOVEL // DISEASES // SOME LEGAL “A”s // ONE-NAMED OSCAR WINNERS // ADJECTIVES

DD2 – $1,200 – THEIR LAST NOVEL – “The Reivers”; he died in Mississippi a month after it was published (Ryan lost $2,000 from his total of $5,000 vs. $5,200 for Li-Mae.)

DD3 – $2,000 – DISEASES – William Howard Taft was among history’s many sufferers of this painful joint disorder Hippocrates called the “unwalkable disease” (Ryan added $2,000 to his score of $13,400 vs. $8,000 for Li-Mae.)

Ryan got off to a bit of a slow start, but got rolling by running an Oscars category in DJ and led the way into FJ at $21,000 vs. $12,000 for Li-Mae and $6,000 for Toni.

Final Jeopardy!

ON THE MAP – It’s referred to as “the blue eye of Siberia”

Only Ryan was correct on FJ, adding $5,000 to win with $26,000 for a six-day total of $131,801.

Odds and ends

Judging the writers: Not sure how knowing the single listeners were “greeted with” on Adele’s 2015 album “25” (“Hello”) is worth five times as much as the name of the owner in “Animal Farm” (Mr. Jones, a $200 clue which was a Triple Stumper).

Pedantry corner: They accepted Toni’s response to a clue about a New York retailer as “Tiffany’s”, but the actual name is Tiffany & Co.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Argentina? DD2 – Who was Faulkner? DD3 – What is gout? FJ – What is Lake Baikal?

