Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 19

Today’s contestants are:

Julie Ann, a diversity and inclusion strategist, beat a celebrity in a charity poker game;

Bradford, a journalist & author, recently had his debut book published; and

Ryan, a rideshare driver, experienced “redemption for the outliers!”. Ryan is a four-day champ with winnings of $86,600.

Jeopardy!

LIT BITS // ASIAN MUSEUMS // CONTAINERS // THE DRUGS OF HUMANITY // IT’S A WORD! IT’S A NAME! // BLOOPERMAN

DD1 – $800 – CONTAINERS – 2 containers are in the name of this furniture store founded by Gordon & Carole Segal in 1962 (Ryan added $2,000 to his leading score of $6,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Ryan $10,600, Bradford $2,600, Julie Ann $200.

Double Jeopardy!

THE VICE PRESIDENT WHO SAID… // LET’S TAKE A WORLD TOUR // PHYSICS // WELCOME TO BRITAIN // TV PERSONALITIES // STARTS WITH “A” AND ENDS WITH “Z”

DD2 – $1,200 – THE VICE PRESIDENT WHO SAID… – “You win some, you lose some, and then there is that little-known third category…take it from me, every vote counts” (Julie Ann lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WELCOME TO BRITAIN – The Normans brought England this title of nobility, later the general term for the lords who fought King John & got Magna Carta done (On the last clue of DJ, Bradford lost $1,000 from his score of $10,600 vs. $16,200 for Ryan.)

Bradford’s decision not to try for the lead on DD3 and bet only $1,000 allowed the game to remain alive into FJ with Ryan at $16,200, Bradford with $9,600 and Julie Ann with $400.

Final Jeopardy!

THE ANCIENT WORLD – New research suggests a device now called the Archimedes screw helped maintain this one of the 7 wonders of the world

Only Ryan was correct on FJ, adding $3,001 to win with $19,201 for a 5-day total of $105,801 and earning a spot in the next ToC. Unlike in some of his other wins, this time Ryan made the standard bet from the lead to cover double of the second place score.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: Bradford had control for the last four clues, trailing by $6,000 with DD3 still on the board. He chose the three remaining $400 clues before being left with the $2,000 clue where the DD would almost certainly be located. Even if Bradford didn’t like the category, he should still try to choose the DD rather than possibly leave it for Ryan, who could put the game out of reach with it.

Triple Stumper of the day: In STARTS WITH “A” AND ENDS WITH “Z”, no one knew a general pardon for political offenses is “amnesty”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Crate & Barrel? DD2 – Who is Gore? DD3 – What is baron? FJ – What are the Hanging Gardens (of Babylon)?

