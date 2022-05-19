30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 19: Best Action / Setpiece

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Even if Star Wars is not necessarily known for its action choreography, there’s no shortage of showstopper action scenes to go around, spanning intimate duels, space dogfighting, and full-on arena brawls. Which one sticks out for you, whether for being rousing, rewatchable, visually compelling, or something entirely else?

Bonus prompt: What’s the worst one?

Extra bonus prompt: Any CGI-heavy scenes you’d like to see redone with more practical effects, or vice-versa?

