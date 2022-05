P-22 is a mountain lion famous in LA. Born in the Santa Monica Mountains, P-22 traveled 50 miles and crossed two large freeways (the 101 and the 405) to get to his current location at Griffith Park. With a roaming territory of just 9 square miles, P-22 has the smallest known roaming territory of an adult, male mountain lion, which is generally 150 square miles.

Imagine getting a visit from the P-22. Just make sure you stay inside

