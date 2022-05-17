The Creative Endeavors Thread’s In It For the Kicks

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

The local temps and personal living conditions in this neck of the woods the past few weeks have been wildly variable; it was in the mid-eighties this weekend and will barely scrape seventy for the foreseeable future, the construction noise has waxed and waned in an unprecedentedly eccentric manner (though it does feel like this is very much the darkness before the dawn), and there are workplace machinations potentially afoot which could return me to five shifts a week for the first time since the pandemic started (mixed feelings, but the money would certainly be nice).

Between that and all the exercise I’ve been getting–walked ten miles Sunday, a personal record, and have been posting bike times I haven’t seen since August–the artwork has taken a bit of a backseat, but I hope to remedy that later tonight and tomorrow, when I plan to repeat my Wednesday of two weeks back with a nice long trip to the college library. On top of everything else, I’m getting a better picture of what local society looks like after the pandemical smoke clears, at least partially (Michigan’s been seeing high infection rates recently and we went back to mask mandates at work).

The header was taken at the Detroit City FC soccer game against Louisville City last week in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 (Detroit lost 2-4 on penalties; I wound up skipping out after the first half due to transportation worries and was thankful I did given how long the game lasted). I paired my usual DIA visit with some local exploration and a pleasant if grimy walk to and from Hamtramck’s Keyworth Stadium, where DCFC games are presently held. Widening my circles the past few months has been a real boost to the creative energies (even if they haven’t yet had much practical fulfillment) and hitting Hamtramck may well have been the highlight thus far.

How’s your work going?

