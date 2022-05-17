30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 17: Starships!

An essential part of any space-faring Sci-Fi story is coming up with some cool-looking spacecraft, and from small fighters to imposing dreadnaughts, Star Wars – and its many associated LEGO sets- have you covered. Which of these interstellar transportation devices do you prefer, and is it down to aesthetics, narrative importance, or ability?

Bonus prompt: Any that just don’t appeal, or are overexposed?

Extra bonus prompt: That’s no moon- it’s a space station! Across the many books and films, what is your favorite ludicrous superweapon?

