Back by popular demand, it’s Jelle’s Marble Runs coverage at The Avocado! Last week, our intrepid orbicular athletes headed to the Honeydome, a twisty track that boasts sharp turns, a twisty “bee dance” section, and even a segment of honeycomb track. Let’s see how they did.

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...