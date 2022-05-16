30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 16: Favorite Characters!

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Over this challenge, we’ve focused on the main OT trio, the Jedi at large, baddies, the aliens, and droids. But across its trilogies, shows, books, and games, Star Wars has accrued a great many iconic and beloved characters, and for today we’re opening the floodgates in order to let you give everyone, no matter what bracket they fall into, their due.

And in case narrowing down a favorite is too hard, to make it easier, why not do it by sub-franchise?

Favorite Original Trilogy character

Favorite Prequel Trilogy character

Favorite Disney-era film character (so Rogue One and Solo don’t get entirely forgotten)

Favorite TV character

Favorite game character

Favorite book or comic character

