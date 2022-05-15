The Fidget Spinner Day Thread (May 15th, 2022)

Remember Fidget Spinners? The handheld toy claimed to be effective in the treatment of ADHD had a convoluted and contradictory history. Floridian Catherine Hettinger filed a patent in 1993 for a “spinning toy”, but let it lapse in 2005. Years later Scott McCoskery invented a metal spinning device named Torqbar in 2015, and Allan Maman used his school’s 3D printer to make a toy inspired by the Fidget Cube in 2016. They were the hula hoop of 2017, and now probably fill entire landfill sites across the globe. Here’s a really big one:

Have an easy Sunday and remember to take care of yourselves, everyone!

