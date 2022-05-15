Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Wins The May 13th Weekend Box Office Weekend

The latest weekend of the summer movie season is underway and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness held onto the top spot in the face of zero competition. The film had a pretty deep dip overall from the first weekend but it also did some good numbers during the week to bring it to a $61 million weekend and $291.9 million since opening. It also did strong overseas and is about to surpass what the first film did globally. And with the film not playing in China or Russia, it’s not expected to cross the billion mark when it’s done but easily in the low $900 million region to make it the strongest new film of 2022.

New this week was Firestarter from Universal which was also on Peacock which did a $3.8 million weekend after getting some pretty bad reviews. You hear people complaining about Doctor Strange and its B+ CinemaScore but this film hit a C- CinemaScore. Universal knew this wasn’t going to be good, hence pushing it through on Peacock at the same time, but ouch.

Also out this weekend was Family Camp from Roadside Attractions as a new faith-based film which did $1.4 million in 854 locations. It looks like it largely played in the south and mid-west.

1.) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Dis) 4,534 theaters, Fri $16.7M (-81%)/ Sat $26.5M, Sun $17.7M, 3-day $61M (-67%)/Total $291.9M/Wk 2

2.) The Bad Guys (Uni) 3,788 (-51) Theaters, Fri $1.68M (-28%), Sat $3.16M, Sun $2.06M, 3-day $6.9M (-28%)/Total $66.2M/Wk 4

3.)Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Par) 3,116 (-242) theaters, Fri $1.03M (-31%), Sat $2.1M, Sun $1.42M, 3-day $4.55M (-24%)/Total $175.7M/Wk 6

4.) Firestarter (Uni) 3,412 theaters, Fri $1.55M (includes previews), Sat $1.38M, Sun $890K, 3-day $3.8M/Wk 1

5.) Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) 1,726 (+184) theaters, Fri $917,4K (-3%), Sat $1.36M, Sun $1M, 3-day $3.3M (-6%)/Total $47.1M/Wk 8

6.) Fantastic Beasts…Dumbledore (WB), 2,578 (-473) theaters, Fri $640K (-38%), Sat $1.08M, Sun $700K, 3-day $2.42M (-43%)/Total $90M/Wk 5

7.) The Lost City (Par) 1,675 (-222) theaters Fri. $470K (-25%), Sat $765K, Sun $530K, 3-day $1.73M (-37%)/Total $97.1M/ Wk 8

8.) The Northman (Foc) 1,934 (-479) theaters, Fri $490K (-41%), Sat $730K, Sun $480K, 3-day $1.7M (-41%)/Total $31.1M/Wk 4

9.) Family Camp (RSA) 854 theaters, Fri $499K, Sat $530K, Sun $398K, 3-day $1.42M/Wk 1

10.) Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (LG) 1,076 (-255) theaters, Fri $291K (-31%), Sat $459K, Sun $300K, 3-day $1.05M (-33%)/Total $18.2M/Wk 4

