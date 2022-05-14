The Rolling Stones Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt.1

Yet another tournament to start off the first round with 64 entries! And thus breaking it off into two parts, with the first batch of 32 as listed below:



Songs, Pt. 1

“Sympathy for the Devil”, “19th Nervous Breakdown”, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, “Miss You”, “Ruby Tuesday”, “Let’s Spend the Night Together”, “Shattered”, “Honky Tonk Women”, “Street Fighting Man”, “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”, “Angie”, “Mother’s Little Helper”, “Let It Bleed”, “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)”, “Rocks Off”, “Shine a Light”, “Dead Flowers”, “Happy”, “Sway”, “B***h”, “Out of Time”, “Sweet Virginia”, “The Last Time”, “2000 Light Years from Home”, “Play with Fire”, “She’s So Cold”, “Moonlight Mile”, “Hang Fire”, “Waiting on a Friend”, “Torn and Frayed”, “You Got the Silver”, “She Smiled Sweetly”

Voting ends 16 May, 10PM EDT

