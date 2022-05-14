I had, at one point, planned to eventually edit the title image to read Animation TIme instead of Adventure Time. I never really got around to it and eventually forgot. But, thanks to Mark_Bowen, it’s actually for-real Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

