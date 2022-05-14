30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 14: Aliens!

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

From the tiny Ewoks to the mighty rancors and all sorts of crazy stuff in the novels, the Star Wars galaxy is populated by a great many alien races, which have been brought to life with techniques ranging from CGI to puppets and Wolfman masks. So for today, we want to hear about your favorite aliens – both as species and individual characters. And to make things more interesting, who do you like beyond Chewbacca and Yoda?

What alien type or character is your least favorite? Any you’d want to see explored more? Any CGI-heavy aliens you’d like to see redone with more practical effects (or vice-versa)?

