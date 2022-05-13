The Friday PT Strikes Back

“I don’t care if Monday’s blue, Tuesday’s gray, and Wednesday too. Thursday I don’t care about you. It’s Friday I’m in love.” —The Cure

Welcome to Friday! Aren’t you glad to see me? How was your week? Has that bork cleared up for you yet? Do you want to read a bunch of articles I found?

A Jessie Gender Video on Dave Chapelle’s attack and his vilification of Trans People

Today’s Trans and/or Non-Binary Artist of the week is the Canadian Noise Pop duo Black Dresses. The two members are Ada Rook and Devi McCallion who also both have extensive solo work! Their music is dark, noisy, crunchy, and really digs into the trials, tribulations, and emotions involved with being Trans Women in today’s society.

That’s all she wrote! Please Remember The Three PT Tenants: Thou Shalt Not Hog On Poggle, Thou Shalt Not Threaten Violence, Honor Thy Clam Post Wrangler

