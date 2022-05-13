Jeopardy! recap for Fri., May 13

Introducing today’s contestants:

Ryan, a rideshare driver, whose version of Arnold likes being known for his brains more than his muscles;

Marie, a retired registrar, is no longer “old Ms. Shapiro”; and

Daniel, a high school math teacher, likes escape rooms. Daniel is a two-day champ with winnings of $25,199.

Jeopardy!

BRISK LIT // D.C. TOURISM // HOLIDAYS & OBSERVANCES // DROP A LETTER // RED // TAYLOR’S VERSION

DD1 – $1,000 – BRISK LIT – The Wife of Bath & The Summoner have stories to tell in this classic work (Marie added $1,500 to her leading score of $2,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Daniel $4,000, Marie $4,300, Ryan $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

TREATIES // TV: WHO PLAYED ‘EM? // COMMUNICATION // PLACES IN THE BIBLE // OPERA // STARTS WITH “Y”

DD2 – $2,000 – COMMUNICATION – Abbreviated AFP, the world’s oldest news agency dates back to 1835 & is headquartered in this city (Daniel added $4,000 to his total of $13,200 vs. $10,000 for Ryan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PLACES IN THE BIBLE – This reluctant prophet boarded a ship bound for Tarshish that was soon caught in a storm (With time beginning to run short, Ryan said “I seem better at this category than I am” and added just $2,000 to his score of $12,400 vs. $17,200 for Daniel.)

Daniel was red hot to start DJ and opened up a solid lead, Ryan got closer by running a TV category, but passed on an opportunity to take command by making a small wager on DD3. As a result, Daniel stayed in front into FJ at $17,600 vs. $12,000 for Ryan and $6,700 for Marie.

Final Jeopardy!

STATE NAMES – This state was named for a man born in Herrenhausen Palace in Hanover in 1683

Ryan and Marie were correct on FJ. Ryan added $6,800 to win with $18,800.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: DD3 was a good example of how players shouldn’t let a difficult-sounding category discourage them from making a large wager when it’s called for. If you’re good enough to get on Jeopardy!, there’s usually a decent chance you’ll be able to handle a clue that’s outside your wheelhouse.

Triple Stumpers of the day: The players didn’t catch on right away to DROP A LETTER, as they didn’t solve for the measurement you get after dropping a “T” from a term for refuse (liter) or the “socioeconomic place” you get after dropping a letter from a king & queen’s home (caste).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Canterbury Tales”? DD2 – What is Paris? DD3 – Who is Jonah? FJ – What is Georgia?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...