Friday New Music 5/13

Friday (friday, friday), New music (new music, new music). There’s a new Florence & the Machine album out today, good luck getting me to listen to anything else. Well, except this The Smile album which… from the singles will probably be the best Radiohead album since Hail to the Thief. There’s also Elephant Gym who I don’t know but am interested in checking out. There’s of course an anticipated Kendrick Lamar album and a John Carpenter soundtrack.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 3LH – Silver Dream Road

— Aara – Melmoth the Wanderer

— Album Club – Album Club

— Alia – Io so come sei riuscito a vivere senza gli altri

— Amyl & the Sniffers – Comfort To Me (Expanded Edition)

— Ante-Inferno – Antediluvian Dreamscapes

— The Associates – Sulk (40th Anniversary Edition)

— ayokay – Digital Dreamscape

— Bear’s Den – Blue Hours

— Becky G – ESQUEMAS

— The Big Deal – First Bite

— The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

— BRIDEAR – Aegis Of Athena

— The Bros. Landreth – Come Morning

— Cage Fight – Cage Fight

— Cam Maclean – Secret Verses

— Cartilage – The Deader The Better

— Cavernlight – As I Cast Ruin Upon The Lens That Reveals My Every Flaw

— Chainsmokers – So Far So Good

— Charlie Reed – Eddy

— Chris Bathgate – The Significance of Peaches

— Christopher Lockett – At The Station

— Chymes – Karma EP

— Cyphonism – Cosmic Voidance

— Dana Buoy (of Akron/Family) – Experiments in Plant-Based Music: Vol. I

— David Knudson (of Minus the Bear) – The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything

— Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion

— Demiricious – III: Chaotic Lethal

— Dorsal Fins – Star of the Show

— The Dreaded Laramie – Everything A Girl Could Ask EP

— Ecstatic Vision – Elusive Mojo

— Elephant Gym – Dreams

— Eucalyptus – Moves

— Famyne – The Ground Below

— Findlay – The Last of the 20th Century Girls

— Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

— FredAtLast (Fredrik Wallin of Little Dragon) – Banner of a Lost Belief EP

— Fredrik Saroea (of DATAROCK) with BIT20 Ensemble – Rona Diaries: The Chamber Versions Live at Greig Hall, Bergen

— Gentle Heat – Sheer

— Giant Walker – All In Good Time

— Graham Bonnet Band – Day Out In Nowhere

— Graveland / Commander Agares – Awakening of the Storms

— Heterochrome – From The Ashes

— Holland Belle – Bird Song

— Ilan Eshkeri – Space Station Earth

— Ivan Nahem – Crawling Through Grass

— Joel Jerome – Super Flower Blood Moon

— Johan Lenox – WDYWTBWYGU?

— John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies – Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Digital Release)

— Jungle Rot – A Call to Arms

— Kamara Thomas – Tularosa: An American Dreamtime

— Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

— Kevin Morby – This Is a Photograph

— King Youngblood – BIG THANK

— Loraine James & TSVI – 053 EP

— Luke Steele (of Empire of the Sun) – Listen to the Water

—Lyle Lovett – 12 of June

— Mallrat – Butterfly Blue

— Mandy Moore – In Real Life

— Maserati – 37:29:34 – Anniversary Edition

— Maserati – The Language Of Cities – Anniversary Edition

— Matt Dorrien – Blue Pastoral

— Max Creeps – Nein

— May Erlewine – Tiny Beautiful Things

— Misery Index – Complete Control

— Moderat – MORE D4TA

— Monophonics – Sage Motel

— Moon Tooth – Phototroph

— The Muffs – Really Really Happy (Deluxe Edition)

— Nechochwen – Kanawha Black

— Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors

— Oded Tzur – Isabela

— OPETH – In Cauda Venenum (Extended Edition)

— OT The Real and Statik Selektah – Maxed Out

— Panic Is Perfect – Becoming Yourself EP

— Perel – Jesus Was An Alien

— Pkew Pkew Pkew – Open Bar

— Post Animal – Love Gibberish

— Primitive Man – Insurmountable EP

— Pulley – The Golden Life

— Raavi – It Grows On Trees EP

— Quelle Chris – Deathfame

— The Rolling Stones – Live At The El Mocambo

— Roxy Music – Country Life (Vinyl Reissue)

— Roxy Music – Stranded (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ruinas – Resurrekzión EP

— RYLR – RYLR

— Sam Gendel and Antonia Cytrynowicz – Live a Little

— Sasha Alex Sloan – I Blame The World

— Say Sue Me – The Last Thing Left

— Scitalis – Doomed Before Time

— Sister Ray – Communion

— Skills – Different Worlds

— Sloan Brothers – System Update

— The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner) – A Light for Attracting Attention (Digital Release)

— Sofía Valdés – In Bloom EP

— Spencer Zahn – Pale Horizon

— State Champs – Kings Of The New Age

— The Stereo – Thirteen

— Steve Forbert – Moving Through America

— St. Michael Front – Schuld & Sühne

— Tank and The Bangas – Red Balloon

— Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Pretty Good For A Girl Band EP

— They Hate Change – Finally, New

— TOPS – Empty Seats EP

— Tray Wellington – Black Banjo

— Van Morrison – What’s It Gonna Take?

— VARG²™ – Lonestar Pandemonium EP

— Various Artists – PC Music Volume 3

— Victor Mucho (Brian Macdonald of Judah & The Lion) – Moonlight in Visby

— Visions of Atlantis – Pirates

— Vonica – If You’re New Here Dance EP

— Where’s My Bible – Circle EP

— Why Not – Why Not

— Woorms – Fatalismo

— Ye Vagabonds – Nine Waves

— Yves Jarvis – The Zug

