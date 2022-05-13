30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 13: Sith & Villainy

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

If you have heroes you have to have villains, and Star Wars has arguably some of the most iconic of all time. There are of course the natural counterpoint to the Jedi in the dark lords of the Sith, but also all manner of other thugs, schemers, and criminals. So, which are your best Star Wars baddies?

Bonus prompt: Who’s the worst-handled villain?

Bonus Bonus prompt: What do you think of the Sith as a concept? Best and worst things?

