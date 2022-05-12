Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 12

Today’s contestants are:

Charly, a writer and test prep expert, took a scenic trip with Uber;

Matt, a management consultant, has a fantasy league that covers a whole lot of sports; and

Daniel, a high school math teacher, had several majors on his way to statistics. Daniel is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,199.

Jeopardy!

IN THE NATIONAL PARK // THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS // NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN // BEVERAGES // SUBTITLED NONFICTION // OCCUPATIONAL HOMONYMS

DD1 – $400 – IN THE NATIONAL PARK – The McKinley Station Trail (Daniel won $1,400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Daniel $6,000, Matt $2,600, Charly $800.

Double Jeopardy!

ALL APOLOGIES // MUSICALS BY LYRICS // 4-SYLLABLE WORDS // THE 1960s // AUNTIE // ESTABLISHMENT

DD2 – $1,600 – THE 1960s – On the medal podium in this city, John Carlos & Tommie Smith raised fists & also wore no shoes to highlight poverty in America (Daniel lost $3,000 from his total of $17,600 vs. $3,600 for Charly.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ALL APOLOGIES – This English statesman published an “Apology” defending Catholicism in 1533; 2 years later, he was headless (On the last clue of the round, Daniel lost $200 from his score of $18,200 vs. $7,600 for Charly.)

Daniel was in command throughout, and any chance for a comeback by Charly ended when DD3 was left for Daniel on the last clue of DJ. Going into FJ it was Daniel with $18,000, Charly at $7,600 and Matt with $200.

Final Jeopardy!

CONSTITUTIONS OF THE WORLD – Amendments to its 1901 constitution require approval of at least 4 states before receiving Royal Assent

Daniel and Matt were correct on FJ. Daniel stood pat at $18,000 for a two-day total of $25,199.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of old TV Western anthologies might know the national park in California where Twenty Mule Team Canyon is found is Death Valley.

This day in shilling: Congratulations to all involved for clearing both boards, overcoming the presence of a video category plugging the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Denali? DD2 – What is Mexico City? DD3 – Who was Sir Thomas More? FJ – What is Australia?

