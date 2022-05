Aayla Secura was not a member of a the Jedi High Council but she was a Twi’lek Jedi Master who didn’t get any lines. She was portrayed by Lucasfilm employee Amy Allen, a production assistant given the chance to play an weird alien, continuing a tradition of giving small on-screen Jedi roles to members of the crew.

She was killed during order 66 on the lush green planet of Felucia by Clone Commander Bly

