30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 11: Novels & Comics

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

With today’s focus, we’re going into the world of novels and comics. While most people live solely by the movies, a lot of us also dig into these expanded areas and we want to know what you’re favorite ones are, what’s helped to expand the larger galaxy in a really good way, and what you’d recommend to other people to read. Please note whether they’re from the pre-Disney continuity or the present-day continuity if it’s important to what you’re saying as well!

Bonus prompt: What character or storyline do you wish would be adapted into live-action?

Bonus Bonus prompt: What character or story do you wish would get a full-length novel to explore?

Triple Bonus: Have you entered the world of the High Republic?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...