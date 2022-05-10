Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 10

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Cherry, a software product manager, developed a screening for autism;

Mallory, a children’s book editor, writes young adult novels, including “The 100”; and

Danielle, a digital marketing manager, sang solo for South Korean soldiers. Danielle is a two-day champ with winnings of $27,999.

Jeopardy!

STATE CAPITAL ATTRACTIONS // NUMERIC HOMOPHONES // FROM SHE TO SHINING SHE // JEWISH-AMERICAN TRADITIONS // OUTSIDE YOUR HOUSE // COLLEGE SPORTS MASCOTS

DD1 – $800 – FROM SHE TO SHINING SHE – Though indicted by Duterte’s govt. in this nation, Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa said, “We are journalists &… will not be intimidated” (Mallory added $1,500 to her leading score of $3,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Danielle $1,800, Mallory $8,300, Cherry $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

SHAKESPEARE PLAYS BY QUOTE // U.S. GOVERNMENT // JOHN GOODMAN IS HARD TO FIND // JAPANESE HISTORY // “G” WHIZ // THE WWF (World Wildlife Fund)

DD2 – $1,600 – SHAKESPEARE PLAYS BY QUOTE – “The barge she sat in, like a burnished throne, burned on the water” (Danielle won the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – “G” WHIZ – Add “s” to the end of a word meaning pertaining to old age to get this branch of medicine that focuses on the elderly (Danielle added $2,000 to her score of $3,800 vs. $7,100 for Mallory.)

Mallory had a solid lead after round one, then Danielle quickly found both DDs in DJ to close the gap and was able to take command into FJ at $13,400 vs. $9,100 for Mallory and $2,800 for Cherry.

Final Jeopardy!

LIVE MUSIC – These 2 events held 2 1/2 months & 2,500 miles apart in 1999 were the last of one major music happening & the first of another

Only Mallory was correct on FJ, adding $5,000 to win with $14,100. By betting this much, Mallory forced herself to be correct to win, while with a tiny bet she would have won when Danielle missed without having to be correct herself.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one figured out the Beatles song that was donated to the fundraising album “No One’s Gonna Change Our World” is “Across the Universe”.

Solving FJ: Upon seeing the FJ category and thinking about what fits, both parts of the correct response should have come to mind before seeing the clue. Then it was just a matter of putting the geography together to arrive at the correct response.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Philippines? DD2 – What is “Antony and Cleopatra”? DD3 – What is geriatrics? FJ – What are Woodstock and Coachella?

