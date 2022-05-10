Creative Endeavors Can Only Laugh It Off

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

First off the serious stuff: My Instagram account has been hacked and stolen, and is now posting crypto/bitcoin scams. It’s not somebody impersonating my page, but my actual account. I had a lot of things linked to the account, so If anybody gets approached on social media by “Kevin Lynch” or “mycapecodadventurepictures/_mycapecodaventurepictures_01” using my old profile picture, an evacuation route sign, please report and block them. The hacked account has me blocked and Instagram tech support doesn’t exist, so there nothing I can do about it. Hopefully enough people report it that it will be deleted, but for now it’s still active. I have a new Instagram account My_Capecod_Adventure_Pictures and have been going through my past Creative Endeavors changing the links

So that being said… This week: Laughing Gulls. With their distinctive black heads, and an even more distinctive cry, Laughing Gulls stand out among the multitude of other Gulls around Cape Cod. They start to arrive in the Spring and will hang around the beaches and piers until late Fall.

Check out the following links for more pictures!

Website: https://capecodadventure.photos/

Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

