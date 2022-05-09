The Day Thread Casts a Silhouette (05/09)

Week Two of Underrated Songs from 80s Movies is Silhouette by David Palmer.

The Movie – Teen Wolf (1985)

The Scene – The party scene about a third of the way into the film where Styles selects male and female contestants to participate in some unusual games. This is the best and mature way to describe it for the OT.

Something to Discuss – What movie in the Teen Wolf franchise is your favorite, the first with Michael J Fox or the second with Jason Bateman.

Bonus Discussion – If Hollywood did the unthinkable and tried to remake Teen Wolf in the 90s, 00s, or today, who would you cast in the lead role?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...