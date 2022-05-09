30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 9: We Need To Talk About Han

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

The last member of the protagonist trio is, of course, Han Solo, who as originally played by Harrison Ford became a character so iconic and beloved, countless characters since have most likely been pitched as “Han Solo types”. Beyond the original and sequel trilogy, Han Solo also has a spinoff movie (and book series) to his name, so for today, we want to know what is your favorite thing about Han Solo? Your favorite Han Moment?

Bonus Prompt: What is the worst thing about Han? His worst moment?

Extra Bonus Prompt: If Star Wars were to recast for shows taking place in the past – as Star Trek has done – who would you cast as Han?

