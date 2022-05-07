Remembering George Perez

The comic book community lost another legend this weekend with the passing of artist and writer George Perez. I think a lot of us knew it was only a matter of time that we would lose George but its still a shocker and a heartbreaker. He fought valiantly until the very end. He left his fingerprints on DC and Marvel and other comic book publishers. He inspired comic readers and those that would follow his footsteps in artistry and writing.

This thread is to honor Mr. Perez and discuss his career. Feel free to share your favorite comic books and storylines and characters brought to life by Mr. Perez. If you ever met him in real life, feel free to share a story or anecdote in the comment section.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...