30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 7: We Need To Talk About Luke

In many ways, the very bedrock of the star wars saga is founded on a trio of iconic pop culture heroes, and for the next few days, each of those is getting a day in the spotlight. And to start us off we have Mark Hamills Luke Skywalker, a plucky farm boy come Jedi Knight. Starting off as the main protagonist of the original trilogy Luke has continued to cast a huge presence over all sorts of star wars content since, and so we want to know today what your favorite thing about Luke is, as well as if you have an overall favorite Luke moment.

Bonus prompt: No surprise, what is the worst thing about Luke? The worst Luke moment?

Extra Bonus Prompt: If Star Wars was to recast for shows taking place in the past – as Star Trek has done – who would you cast as Luke?

