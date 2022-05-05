Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 5TH, 2022:

Blood Sisters (Netflix)

Clark (Netflix)

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

Girls5Eva Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

Las Bravas FC (HBO Max)

Queen Stars Brazil Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Selling Sunset Reunion Special (Netflix)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Taste Of The Border Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Dry Series Premiere (Britbox)

The Pentaverate (Netflix)

The Porter (BET+)

The Staircase Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Wild Babies (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MAY 6TH, 2022:

Along For The Ride (Netflix)

Baker’s Dozen Series Premiere (Cooking)

Bosch: Legacy Series Premiere (IMDb TV)

Entre Nos: Carmen & Alfred (HBO Max)

Hatching (Hulu)

Love Match Atlanta Series Premiere (Bravo)

Mamas Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

Marmaduke (Netflix)

Mind For Design Season Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Mommy’s Little Star (LMN)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season Premiere (TheGizmoplex)

Sheryl (Showtime)

Tehran Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Thar (Netflix)

The Sound Of Magic (Netflix)

The Takedown (Netflix)

The Big Conn (Apple TV+)

The Twin (Shudder)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Prime Video)

The Wilds Series Premiere

To Mom (and Dad), With Love (Apple TV+)

Welcome To Eden (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 7TH, 2022:

Bound By Blackmail (Lifetime)

Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love (ID)

Murdered By Morning (Oxygen)

Secrets Lives Of Housewives (Lifetime)

Warming Up To You (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, MAY 8TH, 2022:

Air Warriors Season Premiere (Smithsonian)

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix)

Exhumed Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Love In The Jungle Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Love Match Atlanta Series Premiere (Bravo)

The Lost Colony of Roanoke: New Evidence (Science)

Yellowstone Romance (UPtv)

MONDAY, MAY 9TH, 2022:

BBQ Brawl Season Premiere (Food)

Breeders Series Premiere (FX)

Candy Series Premiere (Hulu)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix)

Sesame Street: Mecha Builders Series Premiere (Cartoonito/Cartoon Network)

TUESDAY, MAY 10TH, 2022:

Workin’ Moms Season Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11TH, 2022:

Brotherhood Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

42 Days Of Darkness (Netflix)

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight (Disney+)

Messy History Of American Food (Discovery+)

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix)

Our Father (Netflix)The Challenge: All-Stars Season Premiere (Paramount+)

The Circle Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

The Getaway King (Netflix)

The Quest Season Premiere (Disney+)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season Twelve Premiere (Bravo)

Workin’ Moms Season Six Premiere (Netflix)

