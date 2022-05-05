30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 5: The Animated TV Series

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Star wars long history of TV adaptations started in the realm of animation with the series Droids and Ewoks and continued with series such as Clone Wars, the other Clone Wars, Rebels, and more. Some of these series are considered by many to contain the best Star Wars content period, and today’s prompt is all about them- which series did you like best and why?

Bonus prompt: Any that didn’t do the trick?

