The Book Nook Seeks Something Substantially Sizable (5/4)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As we spent last week’s Book Nook telling each other our most favorite shorter reads, the obvious follow-up would be to go the opposite route, and to tackle those tomes counting 1,000 pages (or more). Please tell us your favorite doorstoppers!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

