30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 4: The Sequel Trilogy

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

10 years after the prequel trilogy wrapped a new one was ready to start, this time without George Lucas at the helm, but in the hands of the Disney corporation. Once again the blockbuster success was undeniable, but once again the films were divisive, to say the least. Still, even though the feature film slate is put on indefinite hiatus, the Star Wars brand is chugging along thanks to the reinvigorated interest started by this trilogy.

So once more, let’s talk about the best and worst of these films – which one do you prefer? What part of them do you like best?

Bonus prompt: What’s the worst one, or the worst part of them?

