The Bad Guys Steal The April 29th Weekend Box Office With 2nd Wind

At this point in the box office game, it’s the quiet before the storm of the Doctor Strange film due out on May 6th as nobody released anything wide this week of note. That meant for a quiet weekend, down some 28% from last weekend, with new revenues at just $68 million or so. It’s not uncommon before a big tentpole film to clear some space because you want to let what’s out there draw people in, but studios have been creative in the past in making sure there are other options and that hasn’t really happened this time.

What we do get is The Bad Guys taking the second box office win here at the top with a $16 million take to bring its domestic to $44 million so far. Sonic with its sequel hits second at just $11 million to bring it to its $160.9 million take. Those two films account for pretty much 65% of the moviegoing audience this weekend.

But it’s not a steep drop-off with the films that are out there but it’s not high-earning films at this point either. Check out the full figures:

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume TotalMarket Share
1Bad Guys, TheUniversal$16,100,0004,042$3,983$44,444,40038.6%
2Sonic The Hedgehog 2Paramount$11,350,0003,801$2,986$160,925,51027.2%
3Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of DumbledoreWarner Bros.$8,300,0003,962$2,095$79,552,5885.8%
4Northman, TheFocus Features$6,310,0003,284$1,921$22,806,3505.7%
5Everything Everywhere All at OnceA24$5,542,5152,213$2,505$35,492,1784.8%
6Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, TheLionsgate$3,925,0003,036$1,293$13,504,3584.4%
7Lost City, TheParamount$3,900,0002,595$1,503$90,784,9123.8%
8MemoryOpen Road/Briarcliff$3,100,0002,555$1,213$3,100,0003.4%
9Father StuSony$2,210,0002,476$893$17,553,9652.8%
10MorbiusSony$1,500,0001,726$869$71,457,3471.1%
11AcharyaPrime Media Pictures$1,412,500396$3,567$1,412,5000.4%
12AmbulanceUniversal$1,160,0001,437$807$21,050,3750.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]