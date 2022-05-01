The Bad Guys Steal The April 29th Weekend Box Office With 2nd Wind

At this point in the box office game, it’s the quiet before the storm of the Doctor Strange film due out on May 6th as nobody released anything wide this week of note. That meant for a quiet weekend, down some 28% from last weekend, with new revenues at just $68 million or so. It’s not uncommon before a big tentpole film to clear some space because you want to let what’s out there draw people in, but studios have been creative in the past in making sure there are other options and that hasn’t really happened this time.

What we do get is The Bad Guys taking the second box office win here at the top with a $16 million take to bring its domestic to $44 million so far. Sonic with its sequel hits second at just $11 million to bring it to its $160.9 million take. Those two films account for pretty much 65% of the moviegoing audience this weekend.

But it’s not a steep drop-off with the films that are out there but it’s not high-earning films at this point either. Check out the full figures:

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Bad Guys, The Universal $16,100,000 4,042 $3,983 $44,444,400 38.6% 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $11,350,000 3,801 $2,986 $160,925,510 27.2% 3 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. $8,300,000 3,962 $2,095 $79,552,588 5.8% 4 Northman, The Focus Features $6,310,000 3,284 $1,921 $22,806,350 5.7% 5 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $5,542,515 2,213 $2,505 $35,492,178 4.8% 6 Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, The Lionsgate $3,925,000 3,036 $1,293 $13,504,358 4.4% 7 Lost City, The Paramount $3,900,000 2,595 $1,503 $90,784,912 3.8% 8 Memory Open Road/Briarcliff $3,100,000 2,555 $1,213 $3,100,000 3.4% 9 Father Stu Sony $2,210,000 2,476 $893 $17,553,965 2.8% 10 Morbius Sony $1,500,000 1,726 $869 $71,457,347 1.1% 11 Acharya Prime Media Pictures $1,412,500 396 $3,567 $1,412,500 0.4% 12 Ambulance Universal $1,160,000 1,437 $807 $21,050,375 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...