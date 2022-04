A new-to-Sven movie *and* one of the most recent ones he’s shown! From the MeTV website…

“A boy tries to stop aliens who have taken over his town and are attempting to brainwash its inhabitants.”

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...