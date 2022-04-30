Spoil Sports: The Owl House, Season 2, Episode 17, “Edge of the World”

Official plot summary: “King’s quest to uncover his past leads to shocking revelations and horrifying truths.”



After last week’s zany Hunter and Luz adventure in which nothing of notable consequence happened, we are in for another lighthearted romp this time, as King takes center stage for a change. King’s exploits tend to be wacky affairs, whether he’s writing demonic best-sellers with Luz or waging war with a kid on the playground, and sometimes he drags Eda into it, like the time he and Eda competed to impress Gus so he would write a school paper on them (okay, that B-story was kind of silly). I’m sure nothing traumatizing at all will happen this week. Nope. We should all be good, and I most certainly will not need a hug when it’s over.



Happy spoiling, Avocados!!



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...