30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 30: What Simpsons Means To You

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things closes things out in a familiar way but we want to hear about what Simpsons has meant to you in the past and present as it is a big cultural property for many people in their lives at different points.

Bonus Prompt: If the show was a big thing for you that you’ve moved past, what show has equaled or surpassed it in importance to you in the same way since?

