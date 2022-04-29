The Weekly Wrestling Thread (4/29) Has The Best Women’s Division

ready

(black screen)

oh shit

(censor) pic.twitter.com/Ptql5Wm34M — forever botchamania (@Maffewgregg) April 27, 2022

This is The Avocado’s weekly pro wrestling thread where we talk about…well, pro wrestling. At least talk about something better than what you see above. Seriously, it is taking some massive willpower to not just post GIFs of that match. This was on LIVE TV?

I remain convinced that two athletic individuals from this community could each have a week or two of training, discuss what they’re going to do in their upcoming match and still do better than these supposed “trained” athletes. And these folks were actual athletes before going to WWE! Where did it go wrong?

(I mean, I know this and so do others who follow the industry, but…yeah.)

Anyway, post away. Enjoy the thread, everyone.

