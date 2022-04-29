R.E.M. Song Tournament Round 3

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” (51) vs. “Country Feedback” (25)
Match 2: “So. Central Rain” (47) vs. “Sweetness Follows” (13)
Match 3: “Radio Free Europe” (55) vs. “These Days” (11)
Match 4: “Drive” (43) vs. “Pretty Persuasion” (23)
Match 5: “Losing My Religion” (51) vs. “I Don’t Sleep, I Dream” (20)
Match 6: “Orange Crush” (46) vs. “Find the River” (27)
Match 7: “Try Not to Breathe” (37) vs. “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite” (21)
Match 8: “Nightswimming” (55) vs. “Cuyahoga” (19)
Match 9: “Fall on Me” (52) vs. “Strange Currencies” (16)
Match 10: “Man on the Moon” (50) vs. “You Are the Everything” (20)
Match 11: “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville” (49) vs. “Wolves, Lower” (12)
Match 12: “Gardening at Night” (39) vs. “World Leader Pretend” (14)
Match 13: “E-Bow the Letter” (33) vs. “Can’t Get There from Here” (30)
Match 14: “Driver 8” (46) vs. “Pop Song 89” (17)
Match 15: “The One I Love” (54) vs. “Feeling Gravitys Pull” (15)
Match 16: “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (58) vs. “Electrolite” (18)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “E-Bow the Letter“ (33) in a very close match against “Can’t Get There from Here” (30), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated
Biggest beatdown – “Radio Free Europe” (55) beat “These Days” (11) by a whopping 44 votes.
Voting end 1 May, 10 PM EDT