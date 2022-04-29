Friday New Music 4/29

!! It’s Friday! If you thought there wouldn’t be another Friday, I’m happy to say you were wrong. There’s a lot of new music today I’m interested in checking out, genuinely a ton. There’s a new album from Kelly Lee Owens that I’m very interested in checking out, Inner Song has grown to be a favorite over the last year or so for me. There’s a new Lets Eat Grandma that should be pretty cool. The truly weird Frog Eyes seems to be back again so I’ve got to give them a listen.

A new one from Tomberlin who I’ve never got in to but I know I’ll like, same with Faye Webster, but I know both are well liked here. There’s also Girlpool and Kehlani who have both released albums I’ve really loved in the past but I haven’t kept up well with.

I’ve heard a Mall Girl song on the radio a few times and it’s the kind of fun stuff I like, so that’ll be a listen as well. I don’t know if Melody’s Echo Chamber is a band I’ve heard of from here or not, but it sounds nice as well. Plus, Toro y Moi is always worth checking out, and as tradition I will say I will listen to a new Bloc Party.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Action Bronson – Cocodrillo Turbo

— Allegories – Endless

— Al-Namrood – Worship The Degenrate

— Ambassador Hazy – The Traveler

— Angie Goeke – If I Were Honest

— Ann Wilson (of Heart) – Fierce Bliss

— Anomalie – Galerie

— Anorak Patch – By Cousin Sam EP

— Anunnaki – Two Treatise on Gnostic Thought

— Astrel K – Flickering i

— Baits – Baits

— Bellman – Melatonin Chronicles

— Bill Bruford – Making A Song and Dance: A Complete Career Collection

— Bits In Pockets – The Bits EP

— blackwinterwells – Crystal Shards

— Bloc Party – Alpha Games

— Blossoms – Ribbon Around the Bomb

— THE BLSSM – Pure Energy EP

— Blue Violet – Late Night Calls

— Briston Maroney – Sunflower: Deluxe

— Bryan Martin – Everyone’s An Outlaw

— Buffalo Hunt – Ambitions of Ambiguity

— Carla Morrison – El Renacimiento

— Caroline Spence – True North

— CDSM – Hell’s Stairs EP

— Charles Mingus – The Lost Album from Ronnie Scott

— Chelsea Jade – Soft Spot

— Clever Square – Secret Alliance

— The Coffis Brothers – Turn My Radio Up

— Congotronics International (Konono Nº1, Deerhoof, Kasai Allstars, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons) – Where’s The One?

— Conor Albert – Collage 2

— Crashdiet – Automaton

— Dälek – Precipice

— Dana Gavanski – When It Comes

— Deaf Lingo – Lingonberry

— Devil Master – Ecstasies of Never Ending Night

— Diane Coffee – With People

— Dot Allison – Entangled Remix EP

— Dumb Numbers and Melvins – Broken Pipe EP

— Ebi Soda – Honk If You’re Sad

— Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Down Every Road

— Empire Strings – The Luminescence

— Erica Eso – 192

— Erika Lewis – A Walk Around the Sun

— Ethan Woods – Burnout

— Family Shiloh – At the Cold Copper Ranch

— Fatlip and Blu – Live From the End of the World Vol. 1, (Demos)

— Faye Webster – Car Therapy Sessions EP

— Five Hundred Bucks – $500

— Flora Purim – If You Will

— Frog Eyes – The Bees

— Frontperson (The New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder and Woodpigeon) – Parade

— Future – TBA

— Fuzigish – Fuzigish

— Ghost Power – Ghost Power

— Girlpool – Forgiveness

— Glass Museum – Reflet

— Golden Apples – Golden Apples

— Guise – Youngest Daughter

— GUNASH – All You Can Hit

— Gus Englehorn – Dungeon Master

— Harvey Sutherland – Boy

— The Head And The Heart – Every Shade of Blue

— Helms Alee – Keep This Be the Way

— Honeyglaze – Honeyglaze

— How I Left – Birds In The City

— iamkyami – The Kenny Klubhouse EP

— Ivy Mono – Space Dust EP

— Jake Huffman – Adderall & Whisky EP

— Jamie Miller – Broken Memories EP

— Julie Doiron and Dany Placard – Julie & Dany

— KAIPA – Urksog

— Karen Elson – GREEN

— Kehlani – blue water road

— Kelly Lee Owens – LP.8 (Digital Release)

— Kenny Dubman – Conflicted

— Kitchen Dwellers – Wise River

— KMRU & Aho Ssan – Limen

— Last Wishes – Organized Hate

— Leith – Birthdays in July EP

— Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons

— Lionel Boy – Up at 4 EP

— The Little Roy & Lizzy Show – Welcome To The Show

— Liquid Stranger – Balence

— Lola Kirke – Lady For Sale

— Loose Fit – Social Graces

— Lou Roy – Pure Chaos

— Low Hum – Live at Sunset Sound

— Mall Girl – Superstar

— Many Voices Speak – Gestures

— Market – The Consistent Brutal Bullshit Gong

— Marina and the Diamonds – Electra Heart: Platinum Blonde Edition (Digital Release)

— MattstaGraham – Prescribe Whatever

— Melody’s Echo Chamber – Emotional Eternal

— Midlife – Live From South Channel Island

— Mitch Davis – The Haunt

— MJ Lenderman – Boat Songs

— Naja Naja – Naja Naja EP

— Neil Young – Official Release Series Volume 4

— Neoma – HYPERREAL

— The Nika Riots – Derelict

— NO/MAS – Consume/Deny/Repent

— Norah Jones – Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

— Oumou Sangaré – Timbuktu

— Paddy And The Rats – From Wasteland To Wonderland

— Parov Stelar – Moonlight Love Affair

— Penguin Cafe – A Matter of Life… 2021

— Pershagen – Hilma

— Peter Donovan – This Better Be Good

— Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and The Paradox of Love

— PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

— Poets of the Fall – Ghostlight

— polyheDren – Psychic

— Prospector Sound – Red Sargasso

— Pyrithe – Monuments To Impermanence

— Rammstein – Zeit

— RF Force – RF Force

— Robert Fripp (of King Crimson) – Washington Square Church

— Robin Trower – No More Worlds To Conquer

— Ron Pope – It’s Gonna Be a Long Night EP

— Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries

— Saviour – Shine & Fade

— Say Zuzu – Here Again: A Retrospective (1994-2002)

— SCALPING – Void

— Scarlata – Power Through!

— Scout Gillett – one to ten EP

— Seratones – Love & Algorhythms

— Shilpa Ray – Portrait of a Lady

— Skylar Grey – Skylar Grey

— Sonisk Blodbad – The Shores Of Oblivion

— Sparks – Balls (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sparks – Hello Young Lovers (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sparks – Lil’ Beethoven (Vinyl Reissue)

— St. Arnaud – Love and the Front Lawn

— St. Lucia – Utopia I EP

— Steven Lambke (of The Constantines) – Volcano Volcano

— Subway Sect – Moments Like These

— Teagan Johnston – Sentimental Ballad

— Ted Nugent – Detroit Muscle

— Temple Invisible – Chiasm EP

— Throwe – Forfald

— Tigran Hamasyan – StandArt

— Tomberlin – i don’t know who needs to hear this…

— Toro y Moi – Mahal

— Trombone Shorty – Lifted

— Useless Spaceman – The Marlboro Man Rides Again

— V.C.R. – The Chronicles of a Caterpillar: The Egg

— VĀMĀCĀRA – Cosmic Fires: The Enlightenment Reversed

— Various Artists – For Ukraine Vol. 2

— Various Artists – Reigning Blood – A Tribute To Slayer

— Water Damage – Repeater

— Waxflower – The Sound of What Went Wrong EP

— WEMA (Photay, Msafiri Zawose, and Penya) – WEMA

— Wesley Dean – unknown

— Will Glaser – Climbing In Circles Pt. 4

— William Basinski and Janek Schaefer – …on reflection

— William Beckmann – Faded Memories EP

— Zombie Rodeo – The Eyes Are Set Upon You EP

