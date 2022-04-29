Friday New Music 4/29

!! It’s Friday! If you thought there wouldn’t be another Friday, I’m happy to say you were wrong. There’s a lot of new music today I’m interested in checking out, genuinely a ton. There’s a new album from Kelly Lee Owens that I’m very interested in checking out, Inner Song has grown to be a favorite over the last year or so for me. There’s a new Lets Eat Grandma that should be pretty cool. The truly weird Frog Eyes seems to be back again so I’ve got to give them a listen.
A new one from Tomberlin who I’ve never got in to but I know I’ll like, same with Faye Webster, but I know both are well liked here. There’s also Girlpool and Kehlani who have both released albums I’ve really loved in the past but I haven’t kept up well with.
I’ve heard a Mall Girl song on the radio a few times and it’s the kind of fun stuff I like, so that’ll be a listen as well. I don’t know if Melody’s Echo Chamber is a band I’ve heard of from here or not, but it sounds nice as well. Plus, Toro y Moi is always worth checking out, and as tradition I will say I will listen to a new Bloc Party.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Action Bronson – Cocodrillo Turbo
— Allegories – Endless
— Al-Namrood – Worship The Degenrate
— Ambassador Hazy – The Traveler
— Angie Goeke – If I Were Honest
— Ann Wilson (of Heart) – Fierce Bliss
— Anomalie – Galerie
— Anorak Patch – By Cousin Sam EP
— Anunnaki – Two Treatise on Gnostic Thought
— Astrel K – Flickering i
— Baits – Baits
— Bellman – Melatonin Chronicles
— Bill Bruford – Making A Song and Dance: A Complete Career Collection
— Bits In Pockets – The Bits EP
— blackwinterwells – Crystal Shards
— Bloc Party – Alpha Games
— Blossoms – Ribbon Around the Bomb
— THE BLSSM – Pure Energy EP
— Blue Violet – Late Night Calls
— Briston Maroney – Sunflower: Deluxe
— Bryan Martin – Everyone’s An Outlaw
— Buffalo Hunt – Ambitions of Ambiguity
— Carla Morrison – El Renacimiento
— Caroline Spence – True North
— CDSM – Hell’s Stairs EP
— Charles Mingus – The Lost Album from Ronnie Scott
— Chelsea Jade – Soft Spot
— Clever Square – Secret Alliance
— The Coffis Brothers – Turn My Radio Up
— Congotronics International (Konono Nº1, Deerhoof, Kasai Allstars, Juana Molina, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, and Skeletons) – Where’s The One?
— Conor Albert – Collage 2
— Crashdiet – Automaton
— Dälek – Precipice
— Dana Gavanski – When It Comes
— Deaf Lingo – Lingonberry
— Devil Master – Ecstasies of Never Ending Night
— Diane Coffee – With People
— Dot Allison – Entangled Remix EP
— Dumb Numbers and Melvins – Broken Pipe EP
— Ebi Soda – Honk If You’re Sad
— Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Down Every Road
— Empire Strings – The Luminescence
— Erica Eso – 192
— Erika Lewis – A Walk Around the Sun
— Ethan Woods – Burnout
— Family Shiloh – At the Cold Copper Ranch
— Fatlip and Blu – Live From the End of the World Vol. 1, (Demos)
— Faye Webster – Car Therapy Sessions EP
— Five Hundred Bucks – $500
— Flora Purim – If You Will
— Frog Eyes – The Bees
— Frontperson (The New Pornographers’ Kathryn Calder and Woodpigeon) – Parade
— Future – TBA
— Fuzigish – Fuzigish
— Ghost Power – Ghost Power
— Girlpool – Forgiveness
— Glass Museum – Reflet
— Golden Apples – Golden Apples
— Guise – Youngest Daughter
— GUNASH – All You Can Hit
— Gus Englehorn – Dungeon Master
— Harvey Sutherland – Boy
— The Head And The Heart – Every Shade of Blue
— Helms Alee – Keep This Be the Way
— Honeyglaze – Honeyglaze
— How I Left – Birds In The City
— iamkyami – The Kenny Klubhouse EP
— Ivy Mono – Space Dust EP
— Jake Huffman – Adderall & Whisky EP
— Jamie Miller – Broken Memories EP
— Julie Doiron and Dany Placard – Julie & Dany
— KAIPA – Urksog
— Karen Elson – GREEN
— Kehlani – blue water road
— Kelly Lee Owens – LP.8 (Digital Release)
— Kenny Dubman – Conflicted
— Kitchen Dwellers – Wise River
— KMRU & Aho Ssan – Limen
— Last Wishes – Organized Hate
— Leith – Birthdays in July EP
— Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons
— Lionel Boy – Up at 4 EP
— The Little Roy & Lizzy Show – Welcome To The Show
— Liquid Stranger – Balence
— Lola Kirke – Lady For Sale
— Loose Fit – Social Graces
— Lou Roy – Pure Chaos
— Low Hum – Live at Sunset Sound
— Mall Girl – Superstar
— Many Voices Speak – Gestures
— Market – The Consistent Brutal Bullshit Gong
— Marina and the Diamonds – Electra Heart: Platinum Blonde Edition (Digital Release)
— MattstaGraham – Prescribe Whatever
— Melody’s Echo Chamber – Emotional Eternal
— Midlife – Live From South Channel Island
— Mitch Davis – The Haunt
— MJ Lenderman – Boat Songs
— Naja Naja – Naja Naja EP
— Neil Young – Official Release Series Volume 4
— Neoma – HYPERREAL
— The Nika Riots – Derelict
— NO/MAS – Consume/Deny/Repent
— Norah Jones – Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition
— Oumou Sangaré – Timbuktu
— Paddy And The Rats – From Wasteland To Wonderland
— Parov Stelar – Moonlight Love Affair
— Penguin Cafe – A Matter of Life… 2021
— Pershagen – Hilma
— Peter Donovan – This Better Be Good
— Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and The Paradox of Love
— PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
— Poets of the Fall – Ghostlight
— polyheDren – Psychic
— Prospector Sound – Red Sargasso
— Pyrithe – Monuments To Impermanence
— Rammstein – Zeit
— RF Force – RF Force
— Robert Fripp (of King Crimson) – Washington Square Church
— Robin Trower – No More Worlds To Conquer
— Ron Pope – It’s Gonna Be a Long Night EP
— Röyksopp – Profound Mysteries
— Saviour – Shine & Fade
— Say Zuzu – Here Again: A Retrospective (1994-2002)
— SCALPING – Void
— Scarlata – Power Through!
— Scout Gillett – one to ten EP
— Seratones – Love & Algorhythms
— Shilpa Ray – Portrait of a Lady
— Skylar Grey – Skylar Grey
— Sonisk Blodbad – The Shores Of Oblivion
— Sparks – Balls (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sparks – Hello Young Lovers (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sparks – Lil’ Beethoven (Vinyl Reissue)
— St. Arnaud – Love and the Front Lawn
— St. Lucia – Utopia I EP
— Steven Lambke (of The Constantines) – Volcano Volcano
— Subway Sect – Moments Like These
— Teagan Johnston – Sentimental Ballad
— Ted Nugent – Detroit Muscle
— Temple Invisible – Chiasm EP
— Throwe – Forfald
— Tigran Hamasyan – StandArt
— Tomberlin – i don’t know who needs to hear this…
— Toro y Moi – Mahal
— Trombone Shorty – Lifted
— Useless Spaceman – The Marlboro Man Rides Again
— V.C.R. – The Chronicles of a Caterpillar: The Egg
— VĀMĀCĀRA – Cosmic Fires: The Enlightenment Reversed
— Various Artists – For Ukraine Vol. 2
— Various Artists – Reigning Blood – A Tribute To Slayer
— Water Damage – Repeater
— Waxflower – The Sound of What Went Wrong EP
— WEMA (Photay, Msafiri Zawose, and Penya) – WEMA
— Wesley Dean – unknown
— Will Glaser – Climbing In Circles Pt. 4
— William Basinski and Janek Schaefer – …on reflection
— William Beckmann – Faded Memories EP
— Zombie Rodeo – The Eyes Are Set Upon You EP