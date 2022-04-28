The Day Thread of Jocasta Nu

Jocasta Nu was another member of the Jedi Council, specifically her role was chief librarian of the Jedi Archives. Her chief role in the films was to insist to Obi-Wan that the planet Kamino did not exist because it wasn’t in the archives, a dubiously arrogant view to hold as an archivist. Especially given that within her lifetime Jedi Master Sifo Dyas had gone to Kamino to place the order for the first batch of Clone Soldiers.

Maybe there’s a lesson here, about how being the head of a centuries old ossified institution blinds you to it’s limits and makes you incapable of seeing knowledge beyond it. Take this as a warning Day Threaders and happy posting.

Also, why was the Librarian Jedi an old lady????

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...