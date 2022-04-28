The Avocado Parenting Thread Stays Healthy!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week, let’s talk Health. Covid is probably first and foremost on a lot of our minds, but how has it been handling health concerns in your kids in general?

And I’m just going to give a brief update on the Covid Vaccine for under 5s. You may have seen that today Moderna submitted data to the FDA on vaccines for the smallest children: https://apnews.com/article/moderna-vaccine-kids-update-fbf1b5e31c973bc09ced30ea590092ba?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP&utm_campaign=SocialFlow

There have been a number of delays in getting this vaccine approved. For a far more detailed explanation than I could give you, check out this twitter thread: https://twitter.com/MamaWeasleyy/status/1517458499415863296 (and I highly recommend following that person for updates on vaccines, especially for little ones).

(The prompt is also just a suggestion: please feel free to vent or share about whatever you want related to parenting.)

