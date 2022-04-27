R.E.M. Songs Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Country Feedback” (39) vs. “Welcome to the Occupation” (29)

Match 2: “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” (60) vs. “How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us” (22)

Match 3: “So. Central Rain” (49) vs. “Harborcoat” (15)

Match 4: “Sweetness Follows” (42) vs. “Swan Swan H” (26)

Match 5: “Radio Free Europe” (70) vs. “Talk About the Passion” (11)

Match 6: “These Days” (44) vs. “Bang and Blame” (21)

Match 7: “Pretty Persuasion” (46) vs. “Shiny Happy People” (42)

Match 8: “Drive” (55) vs. “Texarkana” (18)

Match 9: “Losing My Religion” (58) vs. “Stand” (35)

Match 10: “I Don’t Sleep, I Dream” (34) vs. “So Fast, So Numb” (21)

Match 11: “Find the River” (34) vs. “Me in Honey” (26)

Match 12: “Orange Crush” (58) vs. “Everybody Hurts” (32)

Match 13: “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite” (38) vs. “Crush with Eyeliner” (32)

Match 14: “Try Not to Breathe” (41) vs. “Finest Worksong” (35)

Match 15: “Nightswimming” (63) vs. “Near Wild Heaven” (18)

Match 16: “Cuyahoga” (45) vs. “Daysleeper” (17)

Match 17: “Fall on Me” (56) vs. “Begin the Begin” (18)

Match 18: “Strange Currencies” (38) vs. “Exhuming McCarthy” (26)

Match 19: “Man on the Moon” (55) vs. “Half a World Away” (23)

Match 20: “You Are the Everything” (33) vs. “Leave” (26)

Match 21: “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville” (48) vs. “King of Birds” (19)

Match 22: “Wolves, Lower” (28) vs. “Maps and Legends” (25)

Match 23: “World Leader Pretend” (36) vs. “Let Me In” (19)

Match 24: “Gardening at Night” (41) vs. “Oddfellows Local 151” (15)

Match 25: “Can’t Get There from Here” (43) vs. “At My Most Beautiful” (18)

Match 26: “E-Bow the Letter” (37) vs. “7 Chinese Bros.” (24)

Match 27: “Driver 8” (62) vs. “Sitting Still” (Murmur version) (5)

Match 28: “Pop Song 89” (48) vs. “The Great Beyond” (23)

Match 29: “Feeling Gravitys Pull” (30) vs. “The Flowers of Guatemala” (20)

Match 30: “The One I Love” (58) vs. “I Believe” (27)

Match 31: “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (65) vs. “Imitation of Life” (19)

Match 32: “Superman Electrolite” (41) vs. “Electrolite Superman” (36)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Wolves, Lower“ (28) in a very close match against “Maps and Legends” (25).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “Shiny Happy People” (42) in a very close match against “Pretty Persuasion” (46)

Biggest beatdown – “Radio Free Europe” (70) beat “Talk About the Passion” (11) by a whopping 59 votes.

Voting end 29 April, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...