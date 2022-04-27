Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 27

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Christina, an elementary music teacher, fosters 146 animals;

Ben, an R&D engineer, works with lasers; and

Mattea, a tutor, lives with the former president of the James Bond Society. Mattea is a 16-day champ with winnings of $368,981.

Jeopardy!

A NOVEL LOOK AT THE NOVEL // FINISH THE OLD PROVERB // THE LEAGUE MVP’s TEAM // GETTING A “BA” IN BOTANY // WHICH COMES FIRST // THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG

DD1 – $1,000 – WHICH COMES FIRST – The first law of this says that the total energy of a system plus its surroundings is conserved (On the last clue of the round, Mattea still held the lead after losing $2,000 from her score of $8,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $6,000, Ben $2,400, Christina $4,000.

Double Jeopardy!

ARCHITECTS // MOUNTAINS & HILLS // MISCELLANY // CELEBRITY MEMOIRS // THE ANCIENT WORLD // AN ANATOMY OF WORDS (Each response will be a part of the body.)

DD2 – $1,200 – MOUNTAINS & HILLS – Mountain ranges with this “snowy” name can be found both in California & southeastern Spain (Ben won $4,000 from his total of $8,800 vs. $6,000 for Mattea.)

DD3 – $1,600 – AN ANATOMY OF WORDS – To gently tease another person (Mattea added $8,000 to her score of $15,600 vs. $14,400 for Ben.)

Fascinating game in which Ben started DJ very strongly to take the lead, then Mattea responded to the challenge with a strong wager and correct response to DD3, just missing a runaway at $27,200 vs. $13,600 for Ben and $8,400 for Christina.

Final Jeopardy!

POETS – In 1939 he was buried near his last residence in France, but his body arrived in Galway en route to final burial on Sept. 17, 1948

Mattea and Ben were correct on FJ, with Mattea betting $1 to win with $27,201 for a 17-day total of $396,182.

Odds and Ends

Clue selection strategy: After Ben found DD2 very early in DJ, Mattea picked four top-row clues and finished off the celebrity category before finally finding DD3 in the middle row of a vocabulary category.

Judging the producers: I am at a loss to understand what the point is of those rambling monologues Ken has to deliver, rapidly listing a bunch of facts with only the most strained relationship to what’s happening on the show.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is thermodynamics? DD2 – What is Sierra Nevada? DD3 – What is rib? FJ – Who was Yeats?

