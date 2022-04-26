Werewolf 181: Full Moon Alchemist – Day 4

My prince,

We, your loyal servants, hope this letter finds you well. We await word from you, in hopes that you have found the fabled Philosopher’s Stone.

Do not the temptations of the foreign land cloud your judgment. Remember your purpose there. Though we are not there to protect you, you will always have our support.

Your faithful followers,

Lan Fan and Fu

Kakashi-sensei was delving into another one of his books when he heard a voice outside.

Hmm…did those two follow me without my permission? he thought. Well, I guess I did run off on them, so they may just be worried.

He put down his book and carefully peeked out the window. Nothing was there, so he decided it was just the wind and went back to his reading.

As he turned around, he was shocked to find a very beautiful lady at his door. That’s weird, I wasn’t able to sense her presence, most people I can hear or see coming a mile away.

He kept his cool in the situation and began to speak in his usual calm demeanor.

“I don’t believe we’ve met,” he said.

“No, we haven’t, and sadly we don’t have time to chat,” the lady said. “I’ve been sent here to take you out.”

“You know, I’ve heard a lot of people say that to me,” he replied. “And yet, I’m still here.”

“Not for long.”

A black blade formed from the lady’s hand and stretched out to strike Kakashi. Naturally, he dodged, as a ninja is prone to do. He threw one of his kunai blades at her, but she was unusually quick as well.

He threw another one right away and it hit her forehead. She fell back, but didn’t hit the ground.

Then she leaned back upright, letting the kunai that was lodged in her forehead fall off the ground as her wound healed itself. Kakashi was shaken.

“Wh-what are you?”

“Hmm…what if I told you I had what you were looking for?”

That caught his attention. “A Philosopher’s Stone? You have one?”

She chuckled to herself. So that was what he was after. “Well, I don’t have a Stone to give, but I can offer you a parting gift instead. Too bad, we probably could’ve used you to join us.”

That parting gift she spoke of was his own kunai into his spine, placed by the her compatriot, who made their way in while the ninja was distracted. The light from Kakashi’s eyes faded, disappointed that he could not bring the honour he so desperately sought to restore to his clan.

Grumproro/Kakashi Hatake has died. She was Lin Yao (survivor).

Furai-san was sad he could not be home to be with his friends. Instead he ended up in some strange town with unfamiliar faces. It was as if he did not belong in this world.

As he kicked a can along the sidewalk, he saw a man with vengeance in his eyes.

“Hey man, what’s your deal?” Furai asked.

The man looked up at the sky, pondering his actions, but assuring himself he was doing the right thing.

“I have no quarrel this evening with you, Amestrian. If you leave me be, you may live.” He went and picked up the can Furai-san was going to kick again, and put it in the trash.

“Hey that was my can you just threw away! You and I are enemies now,” Furai-san declared.

“So be it. I shall return you to your maker. Go with God.”

And with one blow, the man struck Furai-san and left him to die, continuing that twisted quest for justice that laid before him.

Mr. I’m My Own Grandpa/Firipu Jei Furai has died. He was a State Military Officer (vanilla town).

Roles Amestrians (town): Will win when all homunculi and Scar are dead. 4 State Military Officers (vanilla town) – Half will be State Alchemists, half will not; they will not be told which they are. They have no power except to vote. Edward Elric (investigator) – Can see if someone is a human or homunculus. Independent roles and Envy will read as human. Shares a chat with Alphonse. Cannot perform a night action if Alphonse performs his night action. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Alphonse Elric (jailer) – Uses his armor to shield someone from attacks and prevents them from performing night actions. He can jail neither himself nor the same person on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with Edward. Cannot perform a night action if Edward performs his night action. Winry Rockbell (healer) – An ace mechanic who can fix up any automail. Takes after her parents, who were doctors, and can keep someone from getting killed. She cannot heal herself nor can she heal the same person on two consecutive nights. Homunculi (wolves): Will win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other players combined and Scar is dead. Father (head wolf) – Orders the kill. If Father is jailed, the kill will not go through. If Father is killed, there will be no one assigned to the kill afterwards. Envy (stealth wolf) – Can take the shape of anyone they have seen before. Reads as human to Edward. Lust (wolf roleblocker) – Lures unsuspecting humans into her grasp, rendering them unable to perform their night actions. Cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Wrath (wolf investigator) – Can see if someone is a State Alchemist or not. Edward, Roy, and half the vanilla town will read as State Alchemist, everyone else will not. Independent: Scar (SK) – Wishes to eliminate the world of State Alchemists and the abominations alchemy has created. Wins when all State Alchemists and homunculi are dead. Does not have to kill any non-State Alchemists (Alphonse, Winry, Lin Yao, May Chang, non-alchemist State Military Officers) in order to win. Lin Yao (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. May Chang (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. [collapse]

Philosopher's Stone At one or more points in the game, a Philosopher’s Stone will be made, which has the potential to amplify a player’s power. How that power is amplified will vary depending on who possesses the Stone. For VT, Winry, and independent roles: The stone will have no effect. For Edward and Alphonse: The stone will allow them to be unblockable (if they themselves are targeted to be blocked, it will not stop their action from going through–their action can still be nullified if their target is protected). For wolves: The stone will allow them to create a new homunculus (i.e. they will receive a wolf recruitment–they cannot recruit any roled town, Scar, or State Alchemists). Once a stone has been used, it cannot be used again. If a player dies while in possession of an unused stone, it will be put in play again on the subsequent day following their death. [collapse]

Players Shipwreck/Narrowstrife Sic Chum Otakunomike State Alchemist (vanilla town) MSD State Military Officer (vanilla town) Lamb State Military Officer (vanilla town) Cop Malthusc State Military Officer (vanilla town) Goat Indy Jake Wrath (wolf investigator) Kim Gramps State Military Officer (vanilla town) Queequeg Alphonse Elric (jailer) Grumproro Lin Yao (survivor) Ralph State Alchemist (vanilla town) Emm Raven Marlowe Rim Backups Hoho [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 PM MDT.

