The Wrestler Day Thread (04/26)

The Wrestler – starring Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei, and Evan Rachel Wood – follows the waning wrestling career of Randy ” The Ram” Robinson. After a health scare, he tries to put his life in order by reconnecting with his estranged daughter and taking a chance with a woman he knows from the local watering hole. The lure of the ring beckons him once more when he has a chance at a rematch with his long standing rival. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this film singlehandedly revitalized Mickey Rourke’s film career as he won multiple acting awards on the Road to the Academy Awards. Real life wrestlers R -Truth, Cesaro, and Ernest “The Cat” Miller star alongside Rourke.

Today’s Trivia (from IMdB) – “Only 12.5 minutes of 110 minute runtime include actual wrestling.”

Something to Discuss – Which real life wrestler deserves a feature film about their career inside and outside the ring?

We are wrapping up this month’s theme with pro-wrestling and Tinselstown. I have a theme ready for May, so keep your eye’s peeled for the next round of Open Threads from the Splendid and Sassy Steve!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...