A Demented History Thread

Didn’t have time for a proper write-up this week, but it’s the anniversary of John Wilkes Booth’s death at the hands of Boston Corbett, himself a noted lunatic who castrated himself after a flirtation with prostitutes, survived several years of hard fighting in the Civil War and a stint in Andersonville prison and worked as a hat maker, giving him years of exposure to mind-corroding mercury. After working as a doorkeeper in Topeka, Kansas he was fired for shooting his pistol into the ceiling and committed to an asylum, only to escape soon afterwards and vanish into thin air. I couldn’t do this weirdo justice without a full essay, check out the above link for a good recounting of his misadventures.

