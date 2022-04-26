30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 26: The Running Gag

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the running gags that the series has. Most shows that run for any length of time have this and this series had a slew that came out of the first few seasons. Which ones have worked the best that have left you delighted? And what should have been a running gag but wasn’t?

Bonus Prompt: Which running gag should be retired?

